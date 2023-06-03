Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The probable starters are Colin Rea (2-3) for the Brewers and Graham Ashcraft (3-3) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Brewers have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 16-13, a 55.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (four per game).

The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule