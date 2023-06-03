How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India hit the field at Great American Ball Park against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in MLB action with 66 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.228).
- Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (226 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.288).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Rea is trying to record his second quality start of the season.
- Rea will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
