When the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) and Cincinnati Reds (26-31) face off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 3, Colin Rea will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The contest's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 16-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.2% winning percentage).

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 17-24 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.