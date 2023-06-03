Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
  • Yelich has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.9%).
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (13.0%).
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (48.1%), including 13 multi-run games (24.1%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.220 AVG .253
.333 OBP .314
.288 SLG .405
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
8 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
27 GP 27
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Ashcraft (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
