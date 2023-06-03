The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round David Lipsky is in third place at -6.

Looking to bet on David Lipsky at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

David Lipsky Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lipsky has scored below par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Lipsky has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Lipsky has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -6 268 0 15 2 3 $994,680

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Lipsky has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

Lipsky made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Lipsky last competed at this event in 2023 and finished third.

The par-72 course measures 7,571 yards this week, 270 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Lipsky has played in the past year has been 331 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which placed him in the 56th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lipsky shot better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Lipsky shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lipsky carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Lipsky's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average of 5.7.

At that most recent competition, Lipsky had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Lipsky finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lipsky underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.