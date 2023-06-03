The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Sam Burns is in 17th place at -2.

Looking to place a wager on Sam Burns at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Burns Insights

Burns has finished under par eight times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Burns has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 21 -6 271 0 19 1 5 $3.8M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Burns' past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 34th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The most recent time Burns played this event was in 2023, and he finished 17th.

This course is set up to play at 7,571 yards, 270 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Burns has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,332 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was good enough to land him in the 97th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

Burns shot better than 38% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Burns fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Burns had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Burns' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

In that last tournament, Burns had a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Burns finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 1.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Burns fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Burns Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Burns' performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.