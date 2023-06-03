Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), Taylor has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (70 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th.
