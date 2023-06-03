William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, William Contreras (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .234 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-3 with a 5.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
