The Cincinnati Reds hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27), on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (3-2, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (1-1, 4.07 ERA).

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.

Houser is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this game.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this game.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (3-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, a 4.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .926 in five games this season.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

