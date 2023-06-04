Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 42 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .243 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (30.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (26.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.99, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .193 batting average against him.
