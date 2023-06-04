William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .241.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), with more than one hit eight times (17.8%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
