On Sunday, William Contreras (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .241.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), with more than one hit eight times (17.8%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

