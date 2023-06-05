Monday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will hand the ball to Julio Teheran (1-1, 0.00), while the Reds' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Brewers have gone 3-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 9-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (241 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule