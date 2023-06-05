Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson and his .343 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (one homer) battle the Cincinnati Reds Monday at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), with multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (17 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.3 per game).
