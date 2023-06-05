Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Caratini, who is hitting .135 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .216 with three home runs and eight walks.
- Caratini has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.3 per game).
