Victor Caratini, who is hitting .135 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .216 with three home runs and eight walks.

Caratini has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

