William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday, William Contreras (.556 slugging percentage past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .241.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (26.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.3 per game).
