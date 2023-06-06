Abraham Toro is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesJune 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 31, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Blue Jays.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)

  • Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 44.2% of his games last season (46 of 104), Toro-Hernandez had a base hit, and in 14 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 9.6% of his games last year (10 of 104), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Toro-Hernandez picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games last season (25 of 104), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 30.8% of his games last season (32 of 104), with two or more runs on four occasions (3.8%).

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 55
.195 AVG .177
.241 OBP .237
.336 SLG .314
11 XBH 13
5 HR 5
20 RBI 15
38/9 K/BB 27/13
0 SB 1
Home Away
47 GP 57
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (45.6%)
9 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.8%)
12 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (35.1%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.8%)
13 (27.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (21.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Gibson (7-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, May 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.89), 45th in WHIP (1.312), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
