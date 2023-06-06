Abraham Toro Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Abraham Toro is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesJune 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 31, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Blue Jays.
Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)
- Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 44.2% of his games last season (46 of 104), Toro-Hernandez had a base hit, and in 14 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 9.6% of his games last year (10 of 104), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Toro-Hernandez picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games last season (25 of 104), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score in 30.8% of his games last season (32 of 104), with two or more runs on four occasions (3.8%).
Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|55
|.195
|AVG
|.177
|.241
|OBP
|.237
|.336
|SLG
|.314
|11
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|15
|38/9
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|57
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (45.6%)
|9 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.8%)
|12 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (35.1%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.8%)
|13 (27.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (21.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Gibson (7-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, May 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.89), 45th in WHIP (1.312), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
