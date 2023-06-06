Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) against the Baltimore Orioles (37-22) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 6.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (5-5) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (7-3).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have won three of their last eight games against the spread.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-8, a 57.9% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 241 runs (just 4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule