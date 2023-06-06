On Tuesday, June 6, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) host Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (37-22) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Orioles have +110 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-5, 4.48 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (7-3, 3.89 ERA)

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 30 times and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 11-8 (57.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Orioles have won in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Orioles had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

