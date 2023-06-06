Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Orioles on June 6, 2023
Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Adley Rutschman, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Peralta has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 57th, 1.392 WHIP ranks 54th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|2.1
|8
|10
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|5.1
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 52 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .249/.346/.383 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (44 total hits).
- He has a .244/.324/.478 slash line on the year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 61 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He's slashing .285/.402/.435 on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 31
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
Ryan Mountcastle Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Mountcastle Stats
- Ryan Mountcastle has recorded 55 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .235/.273/.436 on the year.
- Mountcastle brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks and an RBI.
Mountcastle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
