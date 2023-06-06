Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Adley Rutschman, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Peralta has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 57th, 1.392 WHIP ranks 54th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3 at Cardinals May. 15 5.1 6 6 6 4 5 vs. Dodgers May. 8 6.0 3 1 1 5 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 52 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .249/.346/.383 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (44 total hits).

He has a .244/.324/.478 slash line on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Reds Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 61 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He's slashing .285/.402/.435 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 4-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-2 2 0 1 1

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has recorded 55 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .235/.273/.436 on the year.

Mountcastle brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks and an RBI.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

