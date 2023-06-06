The Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) host the Baltimore Orioles (37-22) to open a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Reds, and the Orioles a series win over the Giants.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (5-5) for the Brewers and Kyle Gibson (7-3) for the Orioles.

Brewers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-5, 4.48 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (7-3, 3.89 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.48 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Peralta has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 12 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.

Gibson has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gibson is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.89), 45th in WHIP (1.312), and 65th in K/9 (5.9).

