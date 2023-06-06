Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (32 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.8% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (40.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (7-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 37th, 1.312 WHIP ranks 45th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 65th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.