The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Urias picked up a hit in 63.0% of his games last year (75 of 119), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (16.0%).

He hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games last season (119 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Urias drove in a run in 26.9% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 38.7% of his 119 games last season, with more than one run in 6.7% of those games (eight).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 61 .273 AVG .210 .382 OBP .291 .417 SLG .393 15 XBH 19 6 HR 10 18 RBI 29 42/29 K/BB 57/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 58 GP 61 39 (67.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (59.0%) 10 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 19 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 6 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 13 (22.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)