The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

  • Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Urias picked up a hit in 63.0% of his games last year (75 of 119), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (16.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games last season (119 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Urias drove in a run in 26.9% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 38.7% of his 119 games last season, with more than one run in 6.7% of those games (eight).

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 61
.273 AVG .210
.382 OBP .291
.417 SLG .393
15 XBH 19
6 HR 10
18 RBI 29
42/29 K/BB 57/21
0 SB 1
Home Away
58 GP 61
39 (67.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (59.0%)
10 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%)
19 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
6 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
13 (22.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 37th, 1.312 WHIP ranks 45th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
