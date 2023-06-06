Sky vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Fever (1-4), on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, go up against the Chicago Sky (4-3). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-6)
|158.5
|-260
|+220
|BetMGM
|Sky (-5.5)
|157.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Sky (-5.5)
|158.5
|-240
|+175
|Tipico
|Sky (-6.5)
|159.5
|-270
|+205
Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Sky have compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has won each of its two games this year when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- So far this season, two of Sky games have gone over the point total.
