Joey Wiemer and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Dean Kremer on the hill for the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Orioles have +125 odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have three wins against the spread in their last seven chances. Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 9.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled an 18-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.1% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 8-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-34-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-12 16-16 15-11 18-17 24-16 9-12

