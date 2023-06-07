The Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Wednesday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in MLB action with 70 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .375, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (245 total runs).

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

Brewers batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Burnes is seeking his third straight quality start.

Burnes will look to continue an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez

