Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- In 62.5% of his 56 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.6%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (32.1%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|32
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (53.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (28.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (15.6%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 56th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
