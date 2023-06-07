The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .216 with three home runs and eight walks.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 21 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Caratini has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .348
.435 OBP .400
.588 SLG .348
2 XBH 0
2 HR 0
4 RBI 2
3/6 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 11
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 56th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.