William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .231 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 61.7% of his games this season (29 of 47), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 47), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 12 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this year (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (6-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
