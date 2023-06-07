William Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .231 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 61.7% of his games this season (29 of 47), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 47), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 12 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 26 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

