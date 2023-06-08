Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) and Baltimore Orioles (37-24) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 8.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (2-2) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (3-3).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have put together a 3-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).

The Brewers have won in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a mark of 12-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (255 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule