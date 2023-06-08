Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in baseball with 73 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .382.

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 255 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Rea (3-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Rea is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Rea will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober

