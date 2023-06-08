How to Watch the Brewers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball with 73 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .382.
- The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 255 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Rea (3-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Rea is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.
- Rea will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|W 5-1
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|L 2-0
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Andrew Abbott
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Luis Medina
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
