The Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Baltimore Orioles (37-24) at American Family Field on Thursday, June 8 at 2:10 PM ET. Colin Rea will get the call for the Brewers, while Kyle Bradish will take the hill for the Orioles.

The Orioles are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-110). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-2, 4.12 ERA)

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 19, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Orioles have come away with 15 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 15-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

