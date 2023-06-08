Player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 56 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.352/.394 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 32 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashing .235/.336/.402 on the season.

Anderson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three walks and two RBI.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (2-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts, Bradish has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 3 4.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Rangers May. 28 6.2 4 1 1 4 1 at Yankees May. 23 5.0 7 4 4 3 3 vs. Angels May. 17 6.2 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 12 6.0 3 1 0 6 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has eight doubles, eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits).

He has a slash line of .281/.399/.425 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .236/.299/.390 slash line so far this year.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

