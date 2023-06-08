Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Orioles on June 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 56 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.352/.394 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 32 RBI (48 total hits).
- He's slashing .235/.336/.402 on the season.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three walks and two RBI.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bradish Stats
- Kyle Bradish (2-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts, Bradish has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 28
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 12
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has eight doubles, eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .281/.399/.425 on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adam Frazier Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Frazier Stats
- Adam Frazier has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .236/.299/.390 slash line so far this year.
Frazier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
