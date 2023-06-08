The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

In 75 of 119 games last season (63.0%) Urias got at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 119 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.4%), leaving the yard in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Urias picked up an RBI in 32 out of 119 games last season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.9%).

He scored in 38.7% of his 119 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (eight).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 61 .273 AVG .210 .382 OBP .291 .417 SLG .393 15 XBH 19 6 HR 10 18 RBI 29 42/29 K/BB 57/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 58 GP 61 39 (67.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (59.0%) 10 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 19 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 6 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 13 (22.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)