Brewers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) taking on the Oakland Athletics (14-50) at 8:10 PM (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Adrian Houser (2-1) to the mound, while Sam Moll (0-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Brewers are 2-3-0 against the spread.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 19 (59.4%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Reds
|W 5-1
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|L 2-0
|Julio Teheran vs Andrew Abbott
|June 6
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
