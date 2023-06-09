Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) taking on the Oakland Athletics (14-50) at 8:10 PM (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Adrian Houser (2-1) to the mound, while Sam Moll (0-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers are 2-3-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 19 (59.4%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule