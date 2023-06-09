Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 73 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in baseball with a .380 slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (258 total).

The Brewers' .307 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

The Brewers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Houser (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Houser is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season heading into this matchup.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home - -

