Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (5-3) face the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Friday, June 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Los Angeles fell short in a 66-63 loss versus Seattle. The Sparks were led by Nneka Ogwumike, who ended the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Lexie Brown added 15 points and two steals. With a final score of 108-103, Chicago defeated Indiana the last time out. Marina Mabrey led the team (28 PTS, 3 STL, 60.0 FG%).

Sparks vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-150 to win)

Sparks (-150 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+125 to win)

Sky (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-3.5)

Sparks (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

Offensively the Sky are the fifth-ranked team in the league (81.3 points per game). On defense they are fifth (79.9 points conceded per game).

Chicago collects 36.4 rebounds per game and give up 34.9 boards, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

At 20.9 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the league.

In 2023, Chicago is fifth in the league in turnovers committed (13.0 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.3).

The Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.3%).

Chicago is the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (32.9%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky score 86.8 points per game at home, 11.0 more than on the road (75.8). On defense they give up 84.8 per game, 9.8 more than on the road (75.0).

This season, Chicago is averaging fewer rebounds at home (34.8 per game) than on the road (38.0). But it is also allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.0) than away (37.8).

The Sky collect 3.2 more assists per game at home (22.5) than on the road (19.3).

This season Chicago is committing more turnovers at home (13.5 per game) than on the road (12.5). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.8) than on the road (15.8).

This year the Sky are draining more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.5). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than on the road (36.6%).

At home Chicago concedes 8.5 treys per game, 3.0 more than on the road (5.5). The team concedes 37.0% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 8.8% higher than on the road (28.2%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

The Sparks are 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Chicago is 5-2-0 this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago is 4-1 against the spread.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Sky.

