Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Sam Moll) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)
- Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- Urias got a hit 75 times last season in 119 games (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He homered in 13.4% of his games last season (119 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Urias drove in a run in 26.9% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 46 of 119 games last season (38.7%) he scored, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.273
|AVG
|.210
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.417
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|42/29
|K/BB
|57/21
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Moll will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty has 27 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 27 games this season, he has put up a 4.57 ERA and averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .164 against him.
