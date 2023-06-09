How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- Denver allows 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- At home, Miami concedes 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.
- The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
