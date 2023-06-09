Heading into round two at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Chesson Hadley is in the lead with a score of -5. Watch as the action continues from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

Par 72/7,264 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Chesson Hadley 1st -5 67 Corey Conners 1st -5 67 Aaron Rai 1st -5 67 Justin Lower 1st -5 67 Mark Hubbard 5th -4 68

RBC Canadian Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:59 PM ET Hole 1 Ludvig Aberg (-3/14th), Matthew Fitzpatrick (-4/5th), Tyrrell Hatton (E/70th), Tyrrell Hatton (E/70th), Matthew Fitzpatrick (-4/5th) 7:44 AM ET Hole 10 Adam Svensson (+1/84th), Adam Hadwin (-1/37th), Mackenzie Hughes (-3/14th) 1:10 PM ET Hole 1 Tommy Fleetwood (-2/29th), Nick Taylor (+3/120th), Corey Conners (-5/1st) 7:33 AM ET Hole 10 Sam Burns (+1/84th), Sam Burns (+1/84th), Matt Kuchar (-1/37th), Matt Kuchar (-1/37th), Sahith Theegala (+1/84th) 8:06 AM ET Hole 1 James Hahn (-3/14th), Doug Ghim (-1/37th), Seonghyeon Kim (-4/5th), Seonghyeon Kim (-4/5th) 12:37 PM ET Hole 1 Ryan Armour (-1/37th), Eric Cole (-3/14th), Eric Cole (-3/14th), Brice Garnett (-4/5th) 12:26 PM ET Hole 10 Henry Lebioda (+5/143rd), Justin Lower (-5/1st), Aaron Rai (-5/1st) 12:37 PM ET Hole 10 Ben Martin (+2/107th), Jonathan Byrd (-4/5th), Brandon Wu (-1/37th) 7:55 AM ET Hole 10 Shane Lowry (E/70th), Cameron Young (-1/37th), Shane Lowry (E/70th), Brandt Snedeker (+7/151st) 8:39 AM ET Hole 10 Akshay Bhatia (-3/14th), Harry Hall (-3/14th), Michael Block (+5/143rd)

