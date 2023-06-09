Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Sam Moll and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .228 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 35 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Tellez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (31.0%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.57).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Moll will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 27 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .164 against him this season. He has a 4.57 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings over his 27 appearances.
