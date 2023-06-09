The Chicago Sky (5-3), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks have covered four times in matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky have compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Los Angeles has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Chicago has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this season.

So far this year, three out of the Sky's games with an over/under have hit the over.

