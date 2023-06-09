The Chicago Sky (5-3) play the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago scores an average of 81.3 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 83.7 Los Angeles allows.

Chicago's 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents.

This season, the Sky have a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

Chicago shoots 38.3% from beyond the arc this season. That's 3.6 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.7%).

The Sky have a 4-1 record when the team makes more than 34.7% of their three-point attempts.

Los Angeles averages 31.8 rebounds a contest, 4.6 fewer rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Injuries