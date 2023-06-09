William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Sam Moll on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .246 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 12 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 21 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.57 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Moll starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 31-year-old southpaw has 27 appearances in relief this season.
- In 27 games this season, he has compiled a 4.57 ERA and averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .164 against him.
