Brewers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) versus the Oakland Athletics (15-50) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 10.
The Brewers will look to Julio Teheran (1-2) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Athletics Player Props
|Brewers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Athletics
|Brewers vs Athletics Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 260 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 5
|@ Reds
|L 2-0
|Julio Teheran vs Andrew Abbott
|June 6
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.