From June 8-11, Matthew Fitzpatrick will take to the course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada to play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,264 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

Fitzpatrick has finished atop the leaderboard once and has three top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 15 -7 278 2 16 3 8 $10.7M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Fitzpatrick's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 10th.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Fitzpatrick played this event was in 2022, and he finished 10th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 7,264 yards.

The courses that Fitzpatrick has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,339 yards, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at 7,264 yards this week.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was good enough to land him in the 75th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Fitzpatrick shot better than 83% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Fitzpatrick fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fitzpatrick had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.3).

Fitzpatrick had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last tournament, Fitzpatrick had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Fitzpatrick finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fitzpatrick had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

