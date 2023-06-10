On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .227 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), with more than one hit nine times (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.6%), homering in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (30.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .217 AVG .235 .284 OBP .325 .435 SLG .451 8 XBH 9 6 HR 6 13 RBI 15 22/9 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings