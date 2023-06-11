Brewers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) against the Oakland Athletics (16-50) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on June 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-5) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- Milwaukee is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 261 (four per game).
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|June 18
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Roansy Contreras
