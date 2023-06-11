Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in MLB action with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.376).

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (261 total runs).

The Brewers rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.273).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (5-5 with a 4.41 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Peralta enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras

