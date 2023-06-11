Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (16-50) will be seeking a series sweep when they square off with the Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) at American Family Field on Sunday, June 11. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Athletics are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-210). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-5, 4.41 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.20 ERA)

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a record of 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Milwaukee has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 16 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Willy Adames 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

