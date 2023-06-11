Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .233.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (30.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .263 AVG .198 .339 OBP .325 .474 SLG .297 12 XBH 5 6 HR 2 22 RBI 10 40/11 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

